Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 161,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,433. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

