ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,006. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
