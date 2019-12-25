ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,006. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.