Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 310,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,082. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,161 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $964,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

