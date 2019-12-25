Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Equities research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair downgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 101,308 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 562,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,826. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.59. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.