Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair downgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 101,308 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 562,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,826. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.59. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

