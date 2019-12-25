Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

VIVE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. 114,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,249. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 429.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,979.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,817 shares of Viveve Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $136,989.84. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.