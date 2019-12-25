Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.90.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of WM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 498,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,386 shares of company stock worth $1,042,698. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,404,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,549,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

