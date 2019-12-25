Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report published on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $81.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,788 shares of company stock worth $7,315,689. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after acquiring an additional 572,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 485,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,368,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

