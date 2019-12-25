Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2019 – Dollar Tree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/4/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2019 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $120.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

11/27/2019 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $98.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $106.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Dollar Tree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

11/26/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

11/23/2019 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

DLTR stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. 952,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,695. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $8,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,719 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,984. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,360,000 after buying an additional 2,816,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16,610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

