Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.66. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 118,968 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
