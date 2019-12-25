Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.66. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 118,968 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 96.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 102,580 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

