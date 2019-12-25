Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,713,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,840. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $259.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

