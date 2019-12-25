Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

WNEB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,002. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

