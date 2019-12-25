Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.00. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wilhelmina International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.02 million, a PE ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

