Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.70.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $144.13 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.91. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 217.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,724,000 after acquiring an additional 258,391 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

