WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund (BATS:DVEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund (BATS:DVEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2455 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

BATS:DVEM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $36.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92.

