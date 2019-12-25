WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:EUSC)

WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:EUSC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

