WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

SFHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. 759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.