WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8163 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
NYSEARCA:DOL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,650. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
