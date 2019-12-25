WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8163 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NYSEARCA:DOL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,650. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

