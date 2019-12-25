WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4773 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 59.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,885. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.