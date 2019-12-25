WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) to Issue $0.11 — Dividend

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA MTGP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $50.55.

