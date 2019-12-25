WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. 1,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $43.11.

