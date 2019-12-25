WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1153 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEARCA NTSX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,805. WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.