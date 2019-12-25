WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (BMV:CXSE)

WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E (BMV:CXSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43. WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E has a 1-year low of $1,531.50 and a 1-year high of $1,791.51.

