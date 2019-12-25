WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 23,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.