WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $70.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.85. 58,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,386. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth $6,940,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 65.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,806 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $5,378,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

