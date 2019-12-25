Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 1,102.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.50 ($14.50).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WKP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

LON:WKP traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,189 ($15.64). 53,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,295. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778 ($10.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,115.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 955.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

