Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.27 million and $71,360.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $7,238.06 or 0.99069673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00059831 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084988 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000765 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.