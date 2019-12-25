WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82, 2,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

WYNN MACAU LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

