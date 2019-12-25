Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 9,212,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 14,478,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $72,017,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 459.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,756,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,030 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

