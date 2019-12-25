YEE Price Tops $0.0009 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One YEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi, CoinTiger and OKEx. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $167,074.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YEE

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DEx.top, DigiFinex, OKEx, CoinTiger, ABCC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

