YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,642.57

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,642.57 and traded as low as $1,605.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,605.00, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.15) price target on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,625.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,642.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $479.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.
About YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)
Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.
