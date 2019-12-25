YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,642.57

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,642.57 and traded as low as $1,605.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,605.00, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.15) price target on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,625.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,642.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $479.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 10.57 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

About YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

