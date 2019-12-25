YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Trading Down 6%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s stock price fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.36, 1,224,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,042,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YRCW. Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 4.60.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 33.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 532,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 132,799 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,543,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 1,116,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.