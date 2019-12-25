Zacks: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akerna an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akerna in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 207,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,964. Akerna has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

