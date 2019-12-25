Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVEO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 4,347,827 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.65 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.71. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

