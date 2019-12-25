Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVEO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 4,347,827 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.65 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.71. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.