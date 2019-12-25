Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post sales of $345.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.79 million and the lowest is $345.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $324.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 805,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,125.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 726,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.31. 298,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $82.88. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

