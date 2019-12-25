Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. KEMET reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 3,052.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in KEMET by 233.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KEMET in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

KEM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 376,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,188. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

