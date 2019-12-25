Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. National Securities began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 181,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Perficient has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. CWM LLC increased its position in Perficient by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 397.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.