Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Stratasys also posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stratasys by 342.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 177,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stratasys by 209.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,422,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 123,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.