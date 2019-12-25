Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.93. Applied Materials reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. 1,624,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,074,957. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

