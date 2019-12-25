Zacks: Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report sales of $78.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $65.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $291.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $351.10 million, with estimates ranging from $346.44 million to $356.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LivePerson by 89.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

