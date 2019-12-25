Zacks: Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $4.97 EPS

Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings per share of $4.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.10 and the lowest is $4.88. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $4.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $21.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $24.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $25.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.57.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $390.17. 516,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,133. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $399.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

