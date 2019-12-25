Zacks: Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. TD Securities downgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,331,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 164,785 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,226,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after buying an additional 281,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

