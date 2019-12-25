Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Aspen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $155,351.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,441. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

