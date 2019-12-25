Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAND shares. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. 130,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.74 and a beta of 0.49. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

