Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.78. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,420. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

