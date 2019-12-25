Zacks: Brokerages Expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will report sales of $225.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the highest is $232.40 million. Potlatchdeltic reported sales of $217.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year sales of $857.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.80 million to $873.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $903.65 million, with estimates ranging from $901.20 million to $906.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,550. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 89,956 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 44.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

