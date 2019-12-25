Zacks: Brokerages Set $32.50 Price Target for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has declined by 3.6% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $32.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other First Defiance Financial news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $601.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.97. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $31.83.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

