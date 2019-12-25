Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Strong Sell

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

CLW has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE CLW traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $346.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harrison David purchased 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,714.49. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

