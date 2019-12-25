Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Hold

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

EIG remained flat at $$42.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,215. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Employers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Employers by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Employers by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Employers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Employers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

