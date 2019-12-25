Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to Hold

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. Analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth $146,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.