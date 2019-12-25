Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Sell

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Societe Generale upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ZURVY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,726. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.65. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.10.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

